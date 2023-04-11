68 held in Jamshedpur for clashes over ‘religious flag desecrated’ rumour

Nearly 70 people, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Abhay Singh, were arrested in Jamshedpur on Monday in connection with the violence that erupted over rumours about desecration of a religious flag on Sunday, police said.

Shops were set ablaze in Jamshedpur on Sunday. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The violence in Shastri Nagar area erupted late on Sunday after two groups clashed with one another over alleged desecration of the religious flag on Saturday evening. They pelted stones at one another, damaged vehicles and also set a dozen makeshift shops ablaze, police said.

Also read: Owaisi's ‘khajur’ swipe at Nitish after police says Bihar violence well-planned

While prohibitory orders were imposed in the affected area and remained in place till the time of filing this report, internet services, which were suspended around Sunday midnight, were restored at 6.30pm on Monday.

“We have arrested 68 people so far in connection with the violence, including BJP leader Abhay Singh. He is a named accused in the case and has been sent to judicial custody,” East Singhbhum senior superintendent of police (SSP) Prabhat Kumar said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The SSP also ruled out any desecration of a religious flag. “During the course of investigation, it was established that nothing objectionable was tied to the pole carrying the flag as alleged by some people,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders protested against Singh’s arrest outside Bistupur police station.