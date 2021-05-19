BJP leader names ‘author’ of Congress ‘toolkit’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sambit Patra on Wednesday named one Saumya Varma as the author of the “toolkits”, which his party a day earlier alleged the Congress had prepared with “elaborate plans” to defame Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to build a biased narrative over Covid-19 management and the Central Vista Project.

The Congress hit back and accused Patra of using metadata to name the author of a real document to claim that she also authored the fake documents. It reiterated the document on Central Vista was genuine, but the BJP concocted the other one on Covid-19 to defame the Congress.

“...We made a research note on Central Vista for the party It’s genuine & fact-based. I tweeted yesterday [Tuesday] that ‘COVID19 toolkit’ is FORGED & is a MADE in BJP product. Patra is showing metadata/author of a real document & attributing it to a FAKE,” said Rajeev Gowda, the head of Congress’s Research Department.

Congress leaders said Varma is part of the Congress’s Research Cell and that she is not a worker or a member of the party but one of the many professionals engaged by it. She draws a monthly salary from the party, they added. “After 2019, the research team was truncated just as many other branches of the Congress. Varma and few others are running the research team,” said a leader on condition of anonymity. Varma, party leaders said, is an excellent professional. This year, she has got admitted to Oxford University.

The party also refused to give her contact details. Rajeev Gowda said, “You question me. Don’t question my staff.”

BJP leaders on Tuesday cited and shared a document circulating on social media with Congress party symbols and markings on it. The document asked its readers to tarnish Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image and “erode his popularity”. It suggested using phrases such as “Indian strain” and “Modi strain” for the variants of Covid-19 that were first detected in the country. The document cited briefing foreign journalists over India’s mismanagement of the second wave of the virus.

The Congress maintained the document on Covid is fake and has been concocted and lodged a complaint of forgery and cybercrime with the Delhi Police.