BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain moves SC against rape case registration order

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shahnawaz Hussain moved the Supreme Court on Thursday against a Delhi high court order for immediate registration of a rape case against him.

He sought a stay on the high court’s Wednesday order. Hussain submitted the high court failed to appreciate he is a public figure and is being sought to be falsely implicated with “malicious intent”. He added his “unblemished career and reputation” will be irretrievably damaged if the Delhi Police lodge the case on the basis of the “false accusations”.

Hussain claimed the accusations were a result of a marital dispute the complainant had with the politician’s brother. He added the complainant previously tried to implicate him in a false case of intimidating her but failed.

The high court ordered police to “forthwith” register the case against Hussain. The complaint, a Delhi-based woman, has alleged Hussain drugged and raped her at his Delhi farmhouse in April 2018.

The high court directed the police to complete the investigation within three months and file a report in the trial court. It said the police have a lot to explain for not having registered the case on getting the complaint in June 2018.

In July 2018, police said the allegations were not substantiated before a magistrate directed the registration of the case. Hussain challenged the magistrate’s order before a sessions court. But his plea was dismissed and prompted him to move the high court.

On Thursday, Hussain’s lawyer mentioned the appeal before Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, demanding an urgent hearing. But the plea was turned down. Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra is likely to argue the appeal.