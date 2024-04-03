 BJP leader Sushil Modi battling cancer, says 'won't be part of Lok Sabha polls' | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

BJP leader Sushil Modi battling cancer, says 'won't be part of Lok Sabha polls'

ByShobhit Gupta
Apr 03, 2024 12:36 PM IST

Sushil Modi served as deputy chief minister of Bihar from 2005 to 2013 and 2017 to 2020 under Nitish Kumar.

Senior Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday said that he is battling cancer for past six months and therefore he won't be able to either campaign or contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi (PTI)
BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi (PTI)

While sharing a post on X, he said, "I have been battling cancer for the last 6 months. Now I feel that the time has come to tell people. I will not be able to do anything in the Lok Sabha elections. I have told everything to the PM. Always grateful and always dedicated to the country, Bihar and the party."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The BJP has however, included the senior leader in its 27-member Election Manifesto Committee, which would be headed by defence minister Rajnath Singh. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Minister Piyush Goyal will be convenor and co-convenors, respectively.

Who is Sushil Kumar Modi?

1. Sushil Modi, a senior BJP leader and lifelong member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) served various positions from an MP in both upper house and lower house of the parliament to Bihar cabinet minister.

2. Born on January 5, 1952, he graduated with B.Sc. (Hons) Botany degree from Patna Science College.

3. During his college, he joined the social movement started by Jai Prakash Narayan against the Emergency and was arrested five times during the period.

4. He joined the active politics in 1990 by contesting the Bihar legislative assembly election from Patna Central Assembly (now known as Kumhrar) and was re-elected twice in 1995 and 2000. He also served as a Lok Sabha MP from Bhagalpur from 2004-09.

5. However, in 2005, he was made Bihar deputy chief minister under Nitish Kumar-led NDA government till 2013 after Kumar broke off his ties with NDA. In 2017, Sushil Modi was the main player behind the fall of the JDU-RJD Grand Alliance government in Bihar, and again took over the deputy CM post. Later, he was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Bihar. Modi retired from Rajya Sabha today.

Lok Sabha elections to the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar will will be held in seven phases between April 19 and June 1.

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Lok Sabha Section 2024 Live Updates, Arvind Kejriwal News Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / BJP leader Sushil Modi battling cancer, says 'won't be part of Lok Sabha polls'
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On