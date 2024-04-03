BJP leader Sushil Modi battling cancer, says 'won't be part of Lok Sabha polls'

Senior Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday said that he is battling cancer for past six months and therefore he won't be able to either campaign or contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi (PTI)

While sharing a post on X, he said, "I have been battling cancer for the last 6 months. Now I feel that the time has come to tell people. I will not be able to do anything in the Lok Sabha elections. I have told everything to the PM. Always grateful and always dedicated to the country, Bihar and the party."

The BJP has however, included the senior leader in its 27-member Election Manifesto Committee, which would be headed by defence minister Rajnath Singh. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Minister Piyush Goyal will be convenor and co-convenors, respectively.

Who is Sushil Kumar Modi?

1. Sushil Modi, a senior BJP leader and lifelong member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) served various positions from an MP in both upper house and lower house of the parliament to Bihar cabinet minister.

2. Born on January 5, 1952, he graduated with B.Sc. (Hons) Botany degree from Patna Science College.

3. During his college, he joined the social movement started by Jai Prakash Narayan against the Emergency and was arrested five times during the period.

4. He joined the active politics in 1990 by contesting the Bihar legislative assembly election from Patna Central Assembly (now known as Kumhrar) and was re-elected twice in 1995 and 2000. He also served as a Lok Sabha MP from Bhagalpur from 2004-09.

5. However, in 2005, he was made Bihar deputy chief minister under Nitish Kumar-led NDA government till 2013 after Kumar broke off his ties with NDA. In 2017, Sushil Modi was the main player behind the fall of the JDU-RJD Grand Alliance government in Bihar, and again took over the deputy CM post. Later, he was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Bihar. Modi retired from Rajya Sabha today.

Lok Sabha elections to the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar will will be held in seven phases between April 19 and June 1.