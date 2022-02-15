BJP leaders asked me to help topple Aghadi govt, claims Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday launched an all out attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing it of trying to destabilise the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Raut said,"I was contacted by some BJP leaders who told me to either surrender before them or they will topple the government."

"Around 20 days ago, some senior BJP leaders met me thrice. They told me to help topple the government. Either we will bring in president rule or we will get some legislators. They sought my help," he said without naming anyone.

"I was told, if I don't help, the central agencies will fix me and that I will repent my decision later. They even told me that the Sharad Pawar family is facing central agency raids," Raut also claimed.

The Maharashtra government won’t "bow" before such pressure tactics, Raut declared.

“Central agencies are being used to topple the Uddhav Thackeray government, but if you think we will budge, that is not possible. We have learnt this from the late Balasaheb Thackeray," the senior MP said.

Raut also claimed that soon after these threats, the Enforcement Directorate started "targeting people close to him."

"Central agencies are troubling our party leaders. Pressure is being created on our leaders using these agencies," Raut also said.

Raut further claimed that Neil Somaiya, son of former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya, is a business partner of Rakesh Wadhawan, an accused in the PMC bank fraud. He said he will submit “all the papers” in this connection to Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray for appropriate action.

According to reports, ED is conducting search operations at about 10 locations in Maharashtra's capital city under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Earlier this month, ED carried out raids at the premises of Raut's close aides in connection with an alleged land scam amounting to ₹1,034 crore. On February 1, the federal agency also conducted search operations at Sujit Patkar, who is reportedly a business associate of Sanjay Raut's daughters.

