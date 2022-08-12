BJP leaders to travel across state from Aug 21 to prep for polls: BSY

Senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa on Thursday said party leaders will begin their travel across Karnataka in teams from August 21, as part of preparations in the run-up to the 2023 assembly polls.

The former chief minister reiterated that he will not be contesting any polls here on, but will work with other BJP leaders for the party’s victory and installing it in power in the state.

“From 21st (August) we will all begin travelling across the state, we have not yet decided on from where to start and it will be soon decided...in three to four teams headed by various leaders we will travel across the state in all districts,” Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters in Mantralayam, a pilgrim village located in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, he said the BJP will go to every division and organise large-scale events gathering lakhs of people.

“No doubt, Congress leader Siddaramaiah’s 75th birthday event was a huge one, but in a month’s time after our events are planned, you will realise what’s our strength and what was theirs (Congress’),” he added in response to a question whether Siddaramaiah’s mega event will cause any setback to the BJP.

Rejecting speculation regarding Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai being replaced, the veteran leader said he doesn’t expect any changes to happen at this point in time, when elections are expected in seven to eight months.

“There is no need for it (change) as well, as he (Bommai) is doing a good job, so I expect that he will continue, so there is no truth in this speculation,” he said.

Responding to Congress’ criticism against BJP, accusing it of forcefully removing him as CM and neglecting him, Yediyurappa reiterated that he voluntarily resigned (as CM) to make way for others, and no one forced him to do so.

“The talk that I’m being neglected in the BJP is not right, the position and respect that the party has given me cannot be compared with, I was made CM four times, I was given all sorts of responsibilities. I have faced no injustice from the party in any kind. It is my duty to pay back as a worker and will do it,” he said.

Stating that during his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah last week in Bengaluru, they discussed political developments in the state, Yediyurappa said he has assured him about working along with other leaders towards bringing BJP back to power in the state.

Reiterating that he will not contest in Assembly or any other elections hereon, the senior BJP leader said he will continue to remain in politics and work day and night for the party’s victory.

“I have already said if the central leadership agrees, Vijayendra (son) will contest from Shikaripura (his Assembly constituency). If the party’s central leadership agrees he will contest and win,” he said.