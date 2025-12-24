BJP leaders urge Guv to deny nod to legislation

Multiple Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and a right-wing organisation active in the state have written to governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot, urging him to deny assent to the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, 2025, currently pending for his approval after it was passed in the winter assembly amid backlash by the opposition. Shobha Karandlaje

Union Minister of State for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises and Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje on December 19 announced on the social media X that she had written to Gehlot to urge him to withhold assent and reserve the Bill for Presidential consideration under Article 200.

“The Hate Speech and Hate Crimes Prevention Bill 2025 hands the state sweeping authority to silence opposition voices, restrain the media and intimidate the citizens who defend Karnataka’s land, language and Dharma,” she wrote.

“This isn’t a hate speech prevention bill, it’s rather a bill that prevents the right to speech,” wrote the Union minister, adding, “We will not let Congress turn the law into a tool to choke free speech and democratic dissent.”

In her letter, Karandlaje said that while the stated objective of the Bill was to address hate speech and hate crimes, it effectively created a state controlled mechanism for monitoring, assessing and penalising speech. “The structure of the Bill enables executive authorities to determine the permissibility of expression, thereby transforming the law into a tool capable of suppressing voices critical of the government,” she wrote.

She added that the Bill departed from constitutional limits under Article 19(2) by using broad and subjective expressions such as disharmony, ill will and prejudicial interest, which were not precisely defined.

Bijapur City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal also urged the Governor to withhold assent, calling the Bill “a brazen attempt to rein in freedom of speech and freedom of expression and weaponised to target political opponents.”

In his representation, the BJP MLA said, “The fear of prosecution might prevent people from speaking out on important issues and suppress constructive criticism.”

On Sunday, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, a right wing organisation based in the state, submitted a memorandum to the governor, in which it argued that the Bill violated Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution and could be misused to suppress dissent.

Raising concerns over religious practices, the organisation said the Bill shifted the burden of proof to the accused to establish public interest or a bona fide religious purpose, which it said ran contrary to established criminal jurisprudence.

The memorandum warned that activities such as “referencing Vedic scriptures, religious discourse, doctrinal debates, proselytisation discussions, or criticism of religious ideologies” could be criminalised under the proposed law.

The Samiti also objected to making speech related offences cognisable and non bailable, arguing that this could lead to immediate arrests and harassment of saints, social activists and journalists, and suppress free expression.

It criticised the Bill for granting “sweeping powers to executive magistrates and police officials” without adequate judicial oversight, including authority to remove content “without proper inquiry or a robust appellate mechanism,” which it said violated principles of natural justice.

Meanwhile, chief minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday defended the Bill’s passage. “Only those who make hateful and provocative speeches will oppose the bill,” he said, adding, “If you don’t make such speeches, why are some people filing criminal cases against you. Why is the BJP worried.”

He said the law applied to all parties equally.

“The proposed law applies to everyone, be they from Congress BJP JD(S) or any other party,” he said, arguing that the legislation was necessary to maintain peace and brotherhood in society. “Will there be peace in society if there is hate speech? Hate speech has increased in recent days, so we have taken this step to ban it,” Siddaramaiah said.

The winter session of the legislature in Belagavi concluded on December 19 with the Bill passed by both Houses.