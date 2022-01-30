‘BJP may orchestrate an attack to kill me,’ alleges Azam Khan's son

Abdullah Azam Khan, son of veteran Samajwadi Party (SP) politician Azam Khan, said on Sunday that a “conspiracy” is in the works on part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to put him “behind bars” in a fake case. He also said that BJP candidates from the Suar and Rampur seats in Uttar Pradesh “could orchestrate an attack or road accident” to kill him.

“I am being followed,” he said. “A conspiracy has been hatched to put me behind bars in a fake case. BJP candidates from Suar and Rampur seats could orchestrate an attack or road accident to kill me.”

Notably, Abdullah Azam Khan is contesting the forthcoming UP assembly elections as the Samajwadi Party candidate from Rampur's Suar. Earlier, he had claimed that the policemen assigned to his security were not trustworthy, suspecting that they can shoot him down anytime.

“.....BJP has officers with them,” Abdullah had said while speaking to reporters yesterday. “The police are with BJP, two governments are with BJP. I am alone. I have no one with me. I don't even trust the policemen who are with me. Police can shoot me...They are not deployed for my security.”

The Samajwadi Party, led by Akhilesh Yadav, has fielded Abdullah's father Azam Khan from the Rampur constituency, where he already is the sitting member of Parliament (MP). However, at present, Azam Khan is languishing in jail after several cases were registered against him.

The jailed leader's son and wife have filed their nominations from the same assembly constituency as the party's candidates for the Uttar Pradesh polls.

Both Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan, who was released from jail recently, and his mother Tazeen Fatma have filed their affidavits from the Suar assembly seat in Rampur district, according to the Election Commission (EC) website.

Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls for its 403-member assembly in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

