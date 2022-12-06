BJP members 'waited for hours': Congress as Rahul seen blowing kisses. Watch

In a love-hate moment with the BJP, quite literally, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi - along with other party colleagues - was seen blowing kisses at what seemed to be a BJP office in a video posted by the grand old party on Tuesday. With Sachin Pilot by his side, Rahul Gandhi was seen marching in Rajasthan as JP Nadda’s posters at the office were seen where the BJP’s flags were hanging.

A video posted by the Indian Youth Congress had an old Bollywood song playing in the background, which referred to Gandhi as a “jadugar” (hindi for magician) amid his gestures as he passed the rival party’s office. “We will connect hearts, relations, and every section in India” - the post - loosely translated from Hindi - read. Another post - put out by the party’s Manu Jain - read: “To get a glimpse of Rahul Gandhi, those from the BJP waited for hours on the roof. Indeed, India is getting connected.”

Congress’s Srinivas BV - also referring to the moment - put out another post. “Hope Nadda ji does not say now that the BJP members were paid to get a glimpse of Rahul ji at the roof of the BJP office. Meanwhile, this is the most beautiful picture of these times.”

The Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra - a mass contact programme launched with an eye on the 2024 national polls - has so far crossed seven states, and entered Rajasthan, ruled by the grand old party, on Sunday.

Even as Rahul Gandhi has been relentlessly attacking the BJP, the latest visuals can be viewed as a fresh jibe by the Congress.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Swati Bhasin A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.