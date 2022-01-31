BJP MLA lashes out at colleagues

Problems within the BJP continued to widen as more legislators from the ruling party expressed anger against their ministerial colleagues, fuelling growing rift within the Basavaraj Bommai-led government.

MP Renukacharya, the political secretary of the chief minister, on Sunday said half of the cabinet, around 15 ministers, were “unresponsive” and “arrogant” and even fake contracting Covid-19 to avoid legislators.

“There are around 15 or more arrogant ministers. I have discussed this with our BJP president several times. Several legislators have expressed their concerns to me that ministers do not receive phone calls or respond to letters. By not responding to even written letters, the ministers are insulting the people of the respective legislator’s constituencies,” the legislator from Honnali said.

The statements comes even as the divide within the BJP appears to widen over teething issues including the cabinet expansion, undue importance being given to new entrants and the overlooking of the old guard, several of whom nurse a feeling of neglect as they continue to be overlooked for a position in Bommai’s council of ministers.

While the BJP has itself dismissed any rift within the party, legislators have spared no opportunity in demanding to be included in the cabinet and seeking funds for programmes within their respective constituencies as crucial elections approach.

“Some ministers feel that the government has formed in the state because of them only. They have ego issues and think that the government cannot exist without them. They are bringing a bad name to the party and the government. That is why I met the CM and state BJP president and requested for immediate dismissal of such Ministers. I also requested that party loyalists be allowed in the cabinet,” Renukacharya was quoted as saying by ANI.