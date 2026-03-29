BJP MLA Nabin Jain booked for celebratory firing at Ram Navami procession in Odisha

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nabin Jain was booked for allegedly engaging in celebratory firing during a Ram Navami procession in Odisha’s Titlagarh town on Friday, police said. Odisha police book BJP MLA Nabin Jain after viral videos show him firing into the air during a Ram Navami procession in Titlagarh town.

Videos of the incident were widely shared online on Saturday, following which he was booked under Section 125 (acts endangering public safety) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act, which deal with punishment for illegal possession, manufacturing, or use of firearms.

Jain had earlier dismissed the episode as a “playful” act intended to energise the crowd of devotees, initially claiming that the pistol used was a toy gun. However, police later confirmed that the firearm was licensed and registered in his name.

Bolangir Superintendent of Police (SP) Abilash G said the firing took place on Friday evening when a large Ram Navami procession was passing through Titlagarh town.

“Hundreds of devotees and supporters had gathered for the procession, which began at the Radha Krishna Temple and passed through key junctions, including Shastri Chowk and Old Bank Chowk,” he said.

Eyewitnesses said that amid the celebrations, Jain allegedly fired three rounds into the air at different points along the route.

Police said a sub-inspector deployed on law-and-order duty during the procession lodged a complaint after coming across the videos.

The videos circulating on social media showed Jain waving a flag before taking a pistol from his personal security officer, Premachand Nag, and firing into the air. He was then seen handing the weapon back to Nag.

Nag was suspended for alleged negligence of duty, police officers said, adding that he has been summoned for questioning as part of the ongoing probe.

Celebratory firing is prohibited under the Arms Act due to the risk it poses to public safety, police said.