BJP on Congress leader's ‘Rahul Gandhi would’ve taken PoK back' remarks: ‘Hilarious’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday reacted to Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy's statement that "had Rahul Gandhi been the prime minister, India would have taken PoK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir) back".

Union minister and BJP leader Jitendra Singh termed the comments “hilarious” and said PoK would have existed "had Jawaharlal Nehru not been the PM if India".

“It is hilarious if any Congress leader says that if Rahul Gandhi was the PM of India, the PoK would have been India's part. But the fact is that had Rahul Gandhi's great maternal grandfather, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, not been the PM of India, the PoJK would not have been today. It is the result of his actions that first, the nation was divided, then Jammu and Kashmir,” Union minister Jitendra Singh told ANI.

Further targeting Jawaharlal Nehru, the union minister blamed the former prime minister for declaring a ceasefire during the war with Pakistan.

"We must not forget that when the India-Pakistan war was going on, and our forces were in a situation to win the PoK back, it was the then PM Jawaharlal Nehru who declared a unilateral ceasefire on the Akashvani without consulting with anyone..." Singh said.

What Revanth Reddy said

Earlier, while participating in Congress 'Jai Hind Yatra' in Nizampet, Hyderabad, Reddy had criticised the Narendra Modi-led Central government and said that the country needs the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.

"Modi is expired rupee, Modi is like a 1000 rupees' invalid note. Today, this country needs Rahul Gandhi's leadership. If a leader like Rahul Gandhi would have been Prime Minister of this country, then he would have taken (former PM) Indira Gandhi as inspiration and would have walked in Kaali's (Maata) way and would have made Pakistan into two parts and would have taken PoK back," Reddy was quoted as saying by ANI.

He also drew comparisons with the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's leadership and her decisive action against China and Pakistan, including the 1971 war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh.

Reddy said, "Indira Gandhi's grandson Rahul Gandhi should become the Prime Minister of this country. Only if he becomes PM, he'll defeat Pakistan on one side and China on the other side and uphold our self-respect."