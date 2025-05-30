PM Modi's latest warning to Pakistan from Bihar: ‘Fight against terror has neither ended nor halted’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday warned Pakistan that Operation Sindoor was “just an arrow “ in India's "quiver” and underlined that the war on terror is neither over nor has it come to a halt. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in Rohtas district, Bihar, on Friday, May 30, 2025.(PTI)

“The enemy has seen the power of Operation Sindoor. They should understand that this is just one arrow in our quiver," Modi said while addressing an event in Bihar's Karakat. “India's fight against terrorism has neither stopped nor halted.”

Modi also likened terror to a serpent, saying, “If it raises its hood again, it will be dragged out of its hole and trampled”.

The prime minister was addressing the rally in Karakat, around 140 km from Patna, after inaugurating development projects worth close to ₹50,000 crore.

During the rally, Modi recalled his visit to Madhubani district last month after the Pahalgam attack on April 22 that left 26 people dead.

“I had come to Bihar a day after the dastardly attack in Pahalgam, where many of our sisters had lost their husbands. I had promised that the perpetrators would get a punishment that they could not even dream of. Today, I am back in Bihar, after having delivered on the promise,” Modi said.

Further referring to India's Operation Sindoor, Modi said that Pakistan and the world have seen the power of "sindoor" (vermilion) of the daughters of India.

He asserted that the terrorists felt safe under the protection of the Pakistan Army, but they were brought to their “knees” by the Indian forces.

"We also destroyed Pakistan's airbases and their military establishments. This is new India (Naya Bharat), and its power is there for all to behold," the prime minister said.

In his speech, Modi also made a mention of BSF sub-inspector Mohammed Imtiaz, a resident of Saran district, who died fighting for the country in Jammu and Kashmir, according to PTI.

He likened his sacrifice to the valour of Veer Kunwar Singh, the legendary king of Jagdishpur in Bihar, who is considered one of the heroes of the Revolt of 1857.