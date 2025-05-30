Search Search
Friday, May 30, 2025
PM Narendra Modi on Operation Sindoor: ‘Returned to Bihar after fulfilling Pahalgam terror attack promise’

ByHT News Desk
May 30, 2025 12:36 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi recalled the terror attack in Pahalgam during a rally in Bihar, emphasising his vow to retaliate and destroy terrorist camps.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a rally in Bihar's Karakat on Friday, referred to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, recalling his earlier pledge to retaliate. PM Narendra Modi said that after the killing of innocent civilians, he had vowed to eliminate terror camps and deliver a response that would exceed expectations. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in Rohtas district, Bihar. (PMO India/X)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in Rohtas district, Bihar. (PMO India/X)

"A terrorist attack took place in Pahalgam, and our innocent citizens were killed. I came to Bihar after that and promised the country that terrorist camps would be destroyed. I said that they will get punished beyond their imagination. I have come to Bihar today after fulfilling my promise,” Modi said.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians were killed. All subsequent retaliations to Pakistani offensives were carried out under this operation.

Multi-agency intelligence provided confirmation of nine major camps that were targeted in the Operation Sindoor. India's retaliatory action was based on meticulous planning and an intelligence-led approach, which ensured that the operations were conducted with minimal collateral damage.

In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, Pakistan initiated a series of retaliatory drone and UCAV attacks targeting key Indian airbases and logistics infrastructure. These attempts, however, were effectively neutralised by India's comprehensive and multi-layered air defence architecture. 

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
