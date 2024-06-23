BJP on Kamal Haasan blaming hooch tragedy victims: ‘One has to be depraved’

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday hit out at actor-politician Kamal Haasan for blaming the victims of the hooch tragedy that left at least 53 people dead, saying one has to be depraved to make such an outrageous statement. Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan.(ANI)

Speaking to reporters after the meeting the survivors, Kamal Haasan said the victims were "careless" and “exceeded their limit”.

Kamal Haasan, founder of Tamil Nadu-based Makkal Needhi Maiam, said there is "enough" liquor available in the states as liquor retail outlets of state-run TASMAC outnumber pharmacies.

"I cannot say I have no sympathies for these victims. But these victims will have to understand they have exceeded their limit, and they have been careless. They have to be careful, they have to take care of their health," Kamal Haasan said.

"It has to be occasional drinking, social drinking, if at all," he added. “But they must understand that exceeding the limit in any form, be it sugar or anything, is bad. And this necessarily is bad.”

The MNM chief also said, "You cannot say that we will make it go away. It is there, it has to be run properly." "Kautilya Arthashastra talks about a spirit inspector called Suradaksha. So we have been systemising it. Now we will have to see that their (people, apparently) system survives alcohol," he added.

BJP's Amit Malviya accused Haasan of diverting blame from the Tamil Nadu government led by MK Stalin.

“Kamal Haasan is actually blaming the victims of Hooch tragedy instead of holding the MK Stalin Govt responsible for the illicit liquor, which is freely available in TN,” he posted on X.

“One has to be depraved to make such an outrageous comment. But then what can one expect from I.N.D.I Alliance?”

Kamal Haasan had defended Udhayanidhi Stalin over the 'Sanatana Dharma' controversy, saying" a young child (Udhayanidhi) was being targeted just because he spoke about Sanatana".

MNM had pledged "full support" to the DMK-led alliance during the Lok Sabha elections and contributed to campaign efforts in the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and the solitary Puducherry segment.