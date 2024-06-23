‘They have been careless’: Kamal Haasan on meeting victims of Kallakurichi hooch tragedy

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Sunday met victims of the Kallakurichi illicit liquor case, on Sunday. The actor-turned politician remarked that the victims in the case had been ‘careless’ with drinking.



“These victims will have to understand they have exceeded their limit and they have been careless. They have to be careful. They have to take care of their health,” Haasan told ANI.



“My request to government would be to create psychiatric centres which will counsel them... It has to be occasional drinking, social drinking if at all. But they must understand that exceeding limit in any form be it sugar or anything is bad,” the MNM chief added. Tamil Nadu liquor case: Kamal Haasan meets victims, says they must be ‘careful’

Read more: TN Assembly: AIADMK members evicted for raising hooch issue, later allowed back

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Haasan also added that there should be provisions to rehabilitate those who have been ‘exceeding their limit’ when it comes to alcohol, “My request to government would be to create psychiatric centres which will counsel them.”

At least 53 people died and 193 were admitted in hospital in connection with the Kallakurichi hooch case, according to Tamil Nadu state officials on Saturday.

Read more: Kallakurichi liquor tragedy: Death toll rises to 53; ruckus in Tamil Nadu assembly

The case has caused backlash for the ruling DMK, with the Tamil Nadu Assembly calling for a discussion on the case and the supply of illicit liquor in the state.

Leader of Opposition in the state Edapaddi Palanisamy, stated that the lack of addressal of the case in the assembly was a ‘murder of democracy’.

The Tamil Nadu police has been cracking down on illicit liquor all over the state. At least 250 litres of hooch were seized and destroyed by the police in Tiruchirapalli district.

Read more: Families of Kallakurichi victims shattered, question availability of hooch

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin announced on Friday that the government will be covering education and hostel expenses for children who lost parents in the tragedy.

The Tamil Nadu government had ordered a judicial inquiry into the tragedy. The inquiry will be led by retired Madras High Court judge Justice B Gokuldas. He will submit a report within three months.

Currently, seven people have been arrested in the case and are being investigated by the CB-CID branch of Tamil Nadu police, according to the District Collector.