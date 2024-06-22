Kallakurichi liquor tragedy: Death toll rises to 53; ruckus in Tamil Nadu assembly

Tamil Nadu officials reported on Saturday that the death toll in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy increased from 50 to 53. Relatives mourn near the mortal remains of people who died after consuming spurious liquor, in Kallakurichi. (PTI)

Kallakurichi District Collector MS Prasanth stated that out of 193 people who consumed the illicit liquor, 140 are currently safe.

At least 30 people passed away at Government Kallakurichi Medical College Hospital, 17 at Salem's Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, four at Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital and three at Puducherry's Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER).

“193 people who have consumed illicit liquor have come to the hospital. Out of which 193, 140 are currently safe, while few of them are on ventilators. Right now, 53 people have passed away,” Prasanth said.

“So far, seven people have been arrested in the case. The case has been given to the CBI CID branch of Tamil Nadu Police. The patients are being given best treatment. Special doctors were mobilised in the initial stage. About 56 doctors were brought in from different medical colleges. Many patients who had respiratory problems, have recovered too,” he added.

In response to the deaths in Kallakurichi, 250 litres of illicit liquor were seized and destroyed in Tiruchirapalli district, Tamil Nadu. This action was taken by Tiruchirapalli district collector Pradeep Kumar and superintendent of police Varun Kumar after receiving intelligence on Friday night, according to police.

There was chaos in the Tamil Nadu Assembly as All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) members shouted slogans, demanding a discussion on the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin announced on Friday that the state government will cover all education and hostel expenses for children who lost one or both parents in the Kallakuruchi hooch tragedy.

Earlier, three suspects in the case were remanded to judicial custody for 1.5 days and transferred to Cuddalore Central Prison. The Kallakurichi police presented them before the district court. The district court judge Sriram ordered that the three suspects, Govindaraj, Damadoran, and Vijaya, will remain in judicial custody until July 5.

Tamil Nadu police has cracked down on illicit liquor activities across the state. In the Central Zone, police filed 342 prohibition cases over the last two days, with Thanjavur recording the highest.

Madurai District Collector MS Sangeetha led a meeting to prevent illicit liquor activities with joint efforts of administration and police. Mayiladuthurai district provided contact numbers for reporting illegal liquor and banned tobacco sales via calls and WhatsApp.