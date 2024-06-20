Tamil Nadu: At least 25 dead, 60 hospitalised in Kallakurichi after consuming illicit liquor; CM Stalin takes action

At least 25 people died, and more than 60 were hospitalised on Wednesday after allegedly drinking illicit liquor in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district, officials said on Thursday. The death toll is likely to increase, they said. A person undergoes treatment after consumption of spurious liquor in Kallakurichi distict of Tamil Nadu. (PTI)

Chief minister MK Stalin said he was “shocked” by the deaths and stated that action was taken against those officials who were responsible for not preventing the incident.

In a post on X, MK Stalin said, “I was shocked and saddened to hear the news of the deaths of people who had consumed adulterated liquor in Kallakurichi. Those involved in the crime have been arrested in this matter. Action has also been taken against the officials who failed to prevent it. Immediate action will be taken if the public informs about those involved in such crimes. Such crimes that ruin the society will be suppressed with an iron fist.”

K Kannukutti, 49, has been arrested after about 200 litres of illegal liquor were seized from him, containing deadly methanol, the government said in a statement.

MK Stalin has ordered a Crime Branch-Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) investigation for a thorough probe. The government has replaced Kallakurichi district collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath and suspended superintendent of police Samay Singh Meena, as per a statement. Additionally, nine other police officers, including those from the Kallakurichi prohibition wing, have been suspended, it added.

MS Prasanth, the new collector of the Kallakurichi district, visited the patients receiving treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital. Rajath Chaturvedi is the district's new police superintendent.

MK Stalin sent senior ministers EV Velu and Ma Subramanian to Kallakurichi to help the affected families.

Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi also expressed his condolences for the deaths and wished the victims a quick recovery.

Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan shared a post saying, “I was very shocked to know that many lives were lost in Kallakurichi due to consumption of counterfeit liquor. Many others are fighting for their lives in critical condition. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and a speedy recovery to those admitted to the hospitals.”

“From time to time, news emerges from different parts of our state about deaths due to consumption of spurious liquor. They reflect continuing shortcomings in curbing illicit alcohol production and consumption. This is a matter of serious concern,” it added.