 TN Assembly: AIADMK members evicted for raising hooch issue, later allowed back
Friday, Jun 21, 2024
TN Assembly: AIADMK members evicted for raising hooch issue, later allowed back

PTI |
Jun 21, 2024 12:29 PM IST

Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami had earlier said the party wanted to raise the Kallakurichi tragedy that has left "50 people dead", but was denied consent.

The AIADMK members in the Tamil Nadu Assembly were evicted en masse on Friday after the main opposition tried to raise some issue during the Question Hour, but the ruling was withdrawn by the Speaker soon, following an appeal made by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami described the eviction as "murder of democracy.". (HT File Photo)
Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami described the eviction as "murder of democracy.".

Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami had earlier said the party wanted to raise the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy that has left "50 people dead", but was denied permission. He described the eviction as "murder of democracy."

Speaker M Appavu said the AIADMK members wanted to raise an issue during the Question Hour, which was against the House rules. Members were free to raise matters during the Zero Hour, only after the completion of Question Hour, he added.

As the AIADMK members were unrelenting on their demand, the Speaker ordered for their eviction and ruled the opposition party legislators cannot attend the proceedings for the day.

Addressing the media outside the House, Palaniswami said he wanted to flag the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, which he said has left "50 persons dead."

Later, CM Stalin appealed to the Speaker that the members of the main opposition be allowed to participate in the proceedings, which Appavu duly obliged and asked the AIADMK MLAs to return.

The opposition party MLAs, including Palaniswami, earlier came to the Assembly wearing black shirts.

News / India News / TN Assembly: AIADMK members evicted for raising hooch issue, later allowed back
