Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 33; CM Stalin suspends SP, orders CID probe

As many as 33 people have died in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district after consuming spurious liquor allegedly mixed with methanol on Tuesday night, officials said, adding that the death toll from in the hooch tragedy could rise as several others are critical. Officials interact with a patient who is undergoing treatment after consuming spurious liquor in Kallakurichi, Tamil Nadu. (PTI Photo)

While officials have not confirmed how many are under treatment various hospitals, chief minister MK Stalin transferred the district collector, suspended the Superintendent of Police and the entire prohibition wing of the district.

The CM also ordered an investigation by the CB-CID (Crime Branch, Crime Investigation Department) into the incident which has caused a major uproar in Tamil Nadu.

Nearly 70 men, mostly daily wage workers, from Karunapuram colony in Kallakurichi reportedly consumed spurious liquor that was sold in packets. Critical patients have been rushed to hospitals in Salem, Tiruvannamalai, and Puducherry.

“Prima facie, it appears they consumed pocket liquor (sold illegally in the market),” a senior government official said on Wednesday.

The police have arrested three men in connection with the manufacture and sale of the illicit liquor.

“Around 200 litres of spurious liquor were recovered, and lab reports have revealed that it was mixed with methanol,” the official said.

Leader of opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami and state sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin are skipping the assembly session and heading to Kallakurichi to meet the grieving families of the deceased.