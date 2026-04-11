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BJP plans outreach on Women’s Bill

BJP plans nationwide outreach for the women's reservation bill, aiming for 33% quotas in Parliament, after cabinet approval ahead of Parliament session.

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 07:00 am IST
By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
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New Delhi : Bharatiya Janata Party president Nitin Nabin on Friday chaired a meeting of state unit presidents and key national and state office bearers to draw up the contours of an outreach on the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam or the women’s reservation bill that will be taken up during the upcoming session of Parliament, starting April 16.

BJP plans outreach on Women’s Bill

The outreach has been planned pan India to shed light on the bill that will pave the way for the implementation of 33% quotas for women in Parliament and state legislatures.

The Union cabinet this week gave its nod to the introduction of two bills the amendment to the Women’s Reservation Act and the bill to set up a delimitation commission for the purpose of carving out new constituencies.

The government has proposed increasing the Lok Sabha seats to 816 from the current 543 of which 272 will be reserved for women.

According to a party functionary, the outreach programme will be rolled out after the bills are cleared in Parliament. “The BJP from the very beginning had been in support of women’s reservation. We already have a reservation policy for women in the organisation and support the move to have more representation to women who make for aadhi abaadi (half of the population)…” the functionary said.

The outreach comes at a time when the opposition has questioned the timing of tabling the bills amid state polls. With Tamil Nadu and West and Bengal to go to the polls on April 23 and 29, the Congress has alleged it violates fhe model code of conduct.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Smriti Kak Ramachandran

Smriti covers an intersection of politics and governance. Having spent over a decade in journalism, she combines old fashioned leg work with modern story telling tools.

women's reservation bill
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