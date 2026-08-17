12 women, 6 minority leaders part of BJP's new national team under Nitin Nabin

As many as 12 women, including former Union minister Smriti Irani, and six leaders from minority communities are part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s new national team under party president Nitin Nabin.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje and former Union minister Smriti Irani.

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The team that was unveiled on Monday comprises 10 experienced women leaders from various sections of the country.

According to the party, the new appointments ensure widespread representation, with voices included from 23 states and Union territories across the country.

Deep Dive What are the key features of the BJP's new national team announced by Nitin Nabin? The new national team under Nitin Nabin features 12 women and 6 minority leaders, ensuring representation from 23 states and Union territories, with a strategic blend of experience, youth, and social inclusion. Why is the inclusion of women and minority leaders significant in the BJP's new national team? The inclusion of women and minority leaders reflects the BJP's commitment to diversity and inclusivity, enhancing its ability to connect with various demographics across India's vast cultural landscape. How does the new team structure of the BJP aim to address challenges in upcoming elections? The new team structure, comprising experienced and fresh leaders, is designed to strengthen the party's organizational strategy and responsiveness to regional needs, particularly ahead of critical assembly elections.

"Such balanced appointments empower the incoming national president's executive team to operate with a profound awareness of the nation's vast geographical landscape and regional nuances," the party said in a statement.

Also Read | BJP chief Nitin Nabin announces party reshuffle; Smriti Irani, Ram Madhav among list

Irani, who was brought back as general secretary, lauded the BJP for trusting an “ordinary worker like me”. “The world's largest political party @BJP4India has created an ordinary worker like me and bestowed upon me the extraordinary responsibility of National General Secretary to contribute to that organization—this is a tribute to the "worker-centric system,” she said in a post in Hindi on X.

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{{^usCountry}} “The newly formed team of the resolute BJP, committed to realizing the spirit of "Nation First" and singing the glories of Mother India, is dedicated to serving as the foundation for actualizing the resolve of #ViksitBharat,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The newly formed team of the resolute BJP, committed to realizing the spirit of "Nation First" and singing the glories of Mother India, is dedicated to serving as the foundation for actualizing the resolve of #ViksitBharat,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

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Besides Irani, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia, former Union minister D Purandeshwari and ex-National Commission for Women chief Rekha Verma – appointed as vice-presidents – are on the team.

Kavita Patidar and Sangeeta Yadav have been appointed as national secretaries.

Roop Kumari Choudhary has been appointed president of the BJP's Mahila Morcha, while Priti Gandhi has been made a social media co-convenor.

BJP leaders said the new team is a strategic blend of seasoned administrative and organisational experience, youthfulness, geographic diversity and comprehensive social inclusion.

Party leaders noted that the group included representation from minority communities in India — one Sikh member, two Christian members, and one member each from the Muslim, Jain, and Parsi communities — as a step toward ensuring inclusivity and respect for all religions.

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Former Aligarh Muslim University vice chancellor Professor Tariq Mansoor has been appointed national vice president. Kunwar Basit Ali has been appointed president of the Minority Morcha.

Congress veteran A K Antony's son Anil Antony has been retained as a national secretary. Former Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal has been appointed BJP national vice-president.

In its statement, the BJP highlighted that special focus has been placed on the North-East region, which has been given distinct prominence through the appointment of three regional leaders from Tripura, Assam and Nagaland and the continuation of a dedicated North-East Coordination Cell, which will be headed by Sambit Patra.

Besides, the committee has four tribal representatives from West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and the North-East, two of whom are women. Additionally, the Scheduled Castes are represented by three members from Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh.

(With PTI inputs)

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