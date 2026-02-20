Edit Profile
    'BJP’s Kuki-Zo MLA, attacked by mob in 2023 ethnic violence, on ventilator'

    Vungzagin Valte, a BJP MLA from Thanlon assembly seat in Pherzawl district, was brutally assaulted by a mob in Imphal on May 4, 2023

    Updated on: Feb 21, 2026 9:09 AM IST
    By Thomas Ngangom, IMPHAL
    Vungzagin Valte, a prominent Kuki-Zo legislator and former Manipur minister, continues to be in a critical condition, a Manipur government official said on Saturday.

    “He is on a ventilator,” the official said on condition of anonymity, after the now-deleted posts on X condoling his death by top politicians in the country and the state.

    Valte, a BJP MLA from Thanlon assembly seat in Pherzawl district, was brutally assaulted by a mob in Imphal on May 4, 2023, when he was returning from a meeting with then-chief minister N. Biren Singh, just as the state spiralled into ethnic conflict.

    The three-time MLA has been in and out of critical care since the assault. Initially sent to Delhi after the 2023 attack, he underwent extensive treatment for over a year before returning to Manipur in April last year. However, his health took a turn for the worse and was recently airlifted to Delhi for admission to a prominent Gurugram hospital. On Friday, his condition deteriorated.

