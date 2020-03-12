BJP’s Mukul Roy quizzed in TMC MLA murder case

india

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 17:47 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive member Mukul Roy was interrogated for more than two hours by the West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Thursday morning in connection with the murder of Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislator Satyajit Biswas in February 2019.

Biswas, an MLA from Krishnagunj in Nadia district, was shot from a close range near a Saraswati Puja pandal in the Hanskhali area. Police arrested four people and suspended the officer-in-charge of Hanskhali police station after the murder.

BJP Lok Sabha MP from the district’s Ranaghat constituency Jagannath Sarkar was also named in the police complaint lodged by the victim’s wife. Sarkar has been questioned twice by the CID.

Last month, the Calcutta high court granted Roy immunity from arrest in this case till March 7. CID had summoned Roy earlier also but he told the police that he would be out of town. On Thursday, he went to the CID headquarters at Bhawani Bhawan in south Kolkata.

While Roy was not available for comment till Thursday afternoon, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said, “The state government has slapped charges at random against several leaders of our party although they are not connected to any of these cases. Sarkar has also been named as an accused in the murder case.”

Ghosh added that Roy was named in several cases only after he joined the BJP.

“Roy did not face any charge till he was with the TMC. Soon after he joined the BJP, the government charged him in dozens of cases. The same thing happened to Arjun Singh. If this has become the TMC’s culture then it is a matter to be worried about,” said Ghosh.

Arjun Singh, the BJP Lok Sabha MP from Barrackpore in the North 24 Parganas district, left TMC a few months before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.