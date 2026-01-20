BJP’s total expenditure in 2024–25 at ₹3,774.58 crore: Party audit report

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reported a total income of ₹6,769.14 crore in the financial year 2024-25, while its total expenditures stood at ₹3,774.58 crore, including ₹3,335.36 crore spent on election and general propaganda, according to the party’s audited income and expenditure statement filed with the Election Commission of India. A key factor for the sizeable increase in the party’s expenditure in 2024-25 from the previous year could be the fact that 2024 was the year of general elections (Shutterstock photo)

Both income and expenditure marked a significant increase from the previous financial year (FY24), when the country’s ruling party had reported a total income of ₹4,340.47 crore and expenditure of ₹2,211.69 crore, including ₹1,754.06 crore on election and general propaganda.

A key factor for the sizeable increase in theparty’s expenditure in 2024-25 from the previous year could be the fact that 2024 was the year of general elections. Though the polls were announced on March 16, 2024, the polling took place from April 19 to June 1, and the results were announced on June 4. The BJP-led NDA stormed back to power for a third consecutive term, although the BJP’s own tally came down to 240 seats from the 303 it won in 2019.

A break-up of BJP’s income in 2024-25 shows voluntary contributions as the biggest source of party funds, accounting for ₹6,124.85 crore of the total ₹6,769.15-crore income. In 2023-24, the party had reported ₹3,967.14 crore earning through voluntary contributions.

Other key contributors to the party income in FY25, include ₹634.09 crore from interest earned on bank deposits and ₹5.70 crore through fee and subscription, including membership and delegate fees. The corresponding figures from a year ago stood at ₹369.03 crore and ₹2.71 crore, respectively, according to the audit statement.

The expenditure break-up for 2024-25 shows maximum ₹3,335.36 crore being spent on election and general propaganda, followed by ₹323.05 crore on administrative costs, and ₹74.34 crore on employee costs — which include salaries, emoluments and staff welfare expenses. The corresponding figures in 2023-24 stood at ₹1,754.06 crore (election and general propaganda), ₹349.71 crore (administrative costs), and ₹73.52 crore (employee costs).

After accounting for income and expenditure, the audit statement shows, the BJP reported a surplus of ₹2,994.56 crore for 2024-25. In the previous financial year, the surplus stood at ₹2,128.77 crore. The surplus for the year has been carried over to the party’s general fund.