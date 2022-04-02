Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / BJP set Hanuman’s house on fire, says Tejashwi Yadav amid Chirag Paswan’s bungalow row
india news

BJP set Hanuman’s house on fire, says Tejashwi Yadav amid Chirag Paswan’s bungalow row

On Wednesday, Paswan vacated the bungalow that had been allotted to father and former union minister Ram Vilas Paswan. He had been sent an eviction notice a few months ago.
File photo: Rashtriya Janta Dal party leader Tejashwi Yadav.(A P Dube/Hindustan Times)
Published on Apr 02, 2022 04:27 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of ‘setting fire to the bungalow of Hanuman' while speaking about the treatment meted out to Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan.

Slamming the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre over the eviction of the LJP MP from his bungalow at 12, Janpath, in the national capital, Yadav said, "Ram Vilas Paswan (late LJP founder) had stood by the BJP till the end. The BJP set the bungalow of 'Hanuman' on fire. This is the consequence of supporting the BJP. They had already broken the party and separated the leaders," the RJD leader was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

RELATED STORIES

The Delhi high court has dismissed a plea against the eviction order. "This is not your party headquarters. Move out, sir. The process has commenced," an HC bench said.

On Wednesday, Paswan vacated the bungalow that had been allotted to father and former union minister Ram Vilas Paswan. He had been sent an eviction notice a few months ago.

The Jamui MP had continued to reside at the bungalow after the death of his father Ram Vilas Paswan. The senior Paswan had served as a minister in both terms of the Modi government. He died on October 8, 2020.

The bungalow served as a hub of LJP's political activities. A bust of Ram Vilas Paswan was also placed in front of the main gate at 12 Janpath. It was later allotted to Union railways and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in August 2021.

Yadav also lashed out at Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for rising unemployment in his state. “The UP model is yet to be understood. If running a bulldozer is the UP model, then why do not they run a bulldozer on unemployment? Yogi ji should also run bulldozers on unemployment, crime, and corruption," ANI quoted him as saying.

With inputs from ANI

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chirag paswan tejashwi yadav
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP