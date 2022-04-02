BJP set Hanuman’s house on fire, says Tejashwi Yadav amid Chirag Paswan’s bungalow row

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of ‘setting fire to the bungalow of Hanuman' while speaking about the treatment meted out to Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan.

Slamming the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre over the eviction of the LJP MP from his bungalow at 12, Janpath, in the national capital, Yadav said, "Ram Vilas Paswan (late LJP founder) had stood by the BJP till the end. The BJP set the bungalow of 'Hanuman' on fire. This is the consequence of supporting the BJP. They had already broken the party and separated the leaders," the RJD leader was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Delhi high court has dismissed a plea against the eviction order. "This is not your party headquarters. Move out, sir. The process has commenced," an HC bench said.

On Wednesday, Paswan vacated the bungalow that had been allotted to father and former union minister Ram Vilas Paswan. He had been sent an eviction notice a few months ago.

The Jamui MP had continued to reside at the bungalow after the death of his father Ram Vilas Paswan. The senior Paswan had served as a minister in both terms of the Modi government. He died on October 8, 2020.

The bungalow served as a hub of LJP's political activities. A bust of Ram Vilas Paswan was also placed in front of the main gate at 12 Janpath. It was later allotted to Union railways and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in August 2021.

Yadav also lashed out at Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for rising unemployment in his state. “The UP model is yet to be understood. If running a bulldozer is the UP model, then why do not they run a bulldozer on unemployment? Yogi ji should also run bulldozers on unemployment, crime, and corruption," ANI quoted him as saying.

With inputs from ANI