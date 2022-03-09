BJP sweeps Assam municipal board polls, wins 75 of 80 civic bodies

GUWAHATI: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam celebrated Holi early on Wednesday after it recorded a massive victory in the municipal board elections held in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While the BJP won 75 of the 80 municipal boards which went to polls, its alliance partner Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) won 2 boards. Independent candidates wrest control of two municipal boards and the opposition Congress managed to win just one board.

Voting for 80 municipal boards was held on March 6. With candidates winning uncontested in 57 wards, voting was held in 920 wards across the state. A total of 2532 candidates were in the fray with 825 from the BJP, 706 from the Congress, 243 from the AGP and 758 independent candidates.

“People of the state have shown they don’t want the Congress’s corruption anymore and have given goodbye to the party. On the other hand, the immense support we received shows voters are happy with the work done by the BJP government led by (chief minister) Himanta Biswa Sarma,” BJP state president Bhabesh Kalita said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Wednesday’s verdict has come as another blow to the Congress after last year’s assembly election defeat and defection of two of its MLAs to the BJP. The party managed to win only the Narayanpur municipal board this time.

“We aren’t surprised by the outcome of the polls and accept the verdict of voters with humility. The BJP has at present governments both at Centre and in Assam and voters have shown their support to the party in power,” said Congress spokesperson Apurba Kumar Bhattacharya.

BJP candidates secured wins in 742 wards while AGP won 65 wards. Opposition Congress recorded wins in 71 wards and the Aam Admi Party (AAP) made its debut by winning two wards in Lakhimpur and Tinsukia.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Congratulations and best wishes to the winners. Beginning of honest and clean politics in Assam too,” AAP national convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON