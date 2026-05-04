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BJP takes early lead in Bengal; Mamata trailing in Bhabanipur

In Bhabanipur, BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari was leading by a margin of 1,558 votes after two of the 20 rounds of counting against chief minister Mamata Banerjee

Published on: May 04, 2026 10:59 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took an early lead in 63 of the 293 assembly seats in West Bengal, while the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) was ahead in 37, according to trends around 10am on Monday. In 2021, the TMC swept back to power, winning 215 seats. The BJP bagged 77 seats five years back.

A counting centre in Kolkata. (PTI)

In Kolkata’s Bhabanipur, BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari was leading by a margin of 1,558 votes after two of the 20 rounds of counting against chief minister Mamata Banerjee in the TMC stronghold. Adhikari defeated Banerjee in the 2021 assembly polls in Nandigram.

The TMC stormed to power in 2011, ending the 34-year Left Front rule. The BJP has made inroads in Bengal since the 2019 Lok Sabha.

The counting of votes started on Monday at 8am across 77 counting centres amid heightened security. The Aam Janata Unnayan party (AJUP), which was formed by a rebel TMC lawmaker, and the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) were leading in one seat each.

Repolling has been scheduled for May 21 in the Falta assembly constituency after allegations of Electronic Voting Machine tampering, and the counting will be held on May 24.

The counting of votes was underway in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry following the conclusion of the biggest electoral exercise since the 2024 polls.

 
mamata banerjee bharatiya janata party
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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