BJP talks about religion during elections but not real Issues: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday saying the party only focused on religion in the run up to elections but avoided saying anything on issues such as education, development, jobs or public health.

“They (BJP) start talking about religion as soon as elections approach near but they never talk about employment, development, education, health and other real issues. During Covid-19 (pandemic), Modiji [Prime Minister Narendra Modi] was the only PM in the world who asked to beat plates. People beat plates but it did nothing. PM then asked them to light the torches of their mobile phones. There is no electricity in homes of people, but PM asked them to light mobile torches to chase away Covid. Modiji made fun of the situation” said Gandhi, speaking at a public meeting in Koraon assembly constituency, which is located in the trans-Yamuna region of Prayagraj.

The Congress leader said the Central government had brought out policies that helped a few industrialists but adversely affected the masses. He added that the Prime Minister had failed to fulfill his promises of generating employment for 2 crore youths each year and paying people ₹15 lakh in their bank accounts.

“Instead, Modiji introduced three black farm laws which were only in the interests of big industrialists. India is witnessing the highest unemployment in 40 years. The Congress waived off loans of farmers and gave ₹2,500 for paddy to farmers in Chhattisgarh. Same policies for farmers will be followed if Congress gains power in Uttar Pradesh,” Gandhi said.

“If Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought farm laws for good of farmers then why did they agitate against them in harsh winter? In fact, only a few industrialists were to get the benefit from the new farm laws. Farmers, small and medium size traders create employment opportunities but Modiji made them suffer by implementing demonetisation. Common people suffered from demonetisation while Modiji helped his industrialists friends turn their black money into white through the back door. Common people stood in line and went through miseries during demonetisation but no one saw any wealthy man in line outside banks. Modiji said ‘hang me if I fail to stop black money’ but instead, people like Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya fled with country’s wealth,” the Wayanad MP said.

He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi never talks about employment and problems of farmers, labourers and small traders in his speeches but talks about Pakistan, Afghanistan and other “irrelevant” issues.

Rahul also highlighted the problem of stray cattle being faced by the farmers and the failure of the state government to address it.

“Despite my warning in parliament and suggestion to prepare for Covid-19, no arrangements were made. Modiji was silent when corpses were floating in the Ganga. People lost their near and dear ones but the government tried to hide the real number of deaths. Uttar Pradesh is the state which shows the way to the country but now, it is going backwards. Uttar Pradesh needs a government which talks about farmers and development of people. Congress established industries but BJP is selling them one by one,” Gandhi said.

He also hit out at the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party saying people saw what the state went through during their regimes.

BJP’s Prayagraj city unit president Ganesh Kesarwani hit back at Gandhi saying the Congress is already frustrated at losing the UP polls. “The development works undertaken by the BJP government in UP as well as its government’s handling of Covid-19 has attracted praises from everywhere,” he added.