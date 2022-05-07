BJP's Sirsa says cop who arrested Tajinder Bagga had 'drug links': 10 points

A day after the BJP’s Tajinder Bagga’s arrest triggered a political storm and involved three states, Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, his party colleague on Saturday leveled huge allegations against the AAP. Manjinder Singh Sirsa claimed that one of the cops who came to arrest Bagga has drug links, adding that he has changed his name to hide his past connections. High drama continued for a second day as some BJP workers were seen protesting outside an AAP office. Bagga, 36, claimed that the Punjab Police arrested him as if he was a “terrorist”. The AAP on Friday had said the arrest was not politcally motivated and the Punjab Police was forced to take action because Bagga was not appearing for probe.

Here are ten points on the political drama linked to Tajinder Bagga arrest (and the subsequent release):

1. In a nearly two-minute long video, Sirsa is heard saying: “The DSP who came to arrest Tejinder Bagga - who was given the task by Arvind Kejriwal - is linked to one of the biggest drug rackets. Drug trader Sarabjit Singh who helped him to get posted is now in jail.” Sirsa also claimed that Kuljinder Sindhu preferred to be called as KS Sindhu because he had past terror links. The cop or the AAP have so far not yet reacted to the allegations.

2. “Listen to the leaked audio conversation between drug lord Sarabjit Singh and the then Punjab DGP Siddharth Chattopadhayaya where Sarabjit says that Kuljinder enjoys his ‘full confidence’ and can carry out any illegal operations,” Sirsa said talking to the reporters.

3. A plea linked to the arrest is likely to be taken up next week. “A petition was filed by the Punjab government in the Punjab and Haryana high court. The matter has been adjourned to Tuesday because it was the matter of a different bench," Additional Solicitor General Satya Pal Jain, representing the Delhi Police, told news agency ANI.

4. Leveling serious allegations against the Punjab Police, Bagga on Saturday told ANI: "I was not shown any warrant. When nearly eight people picked me up, I told them to let me tie my turban. They did not give me the chance to wear the turban and slippers. I was thrown into the vehicle. I was kidnapped by the Punjab police. The local police were also not informed. Nearly 50 policemen came as they do it with a terrorist.”

5. "Nearly 10 police vehicles had come which could be seen in the CCTV footage. It is an attempt to give a message that whoever speaks against Arvind Kejriwal would be the biggest terrorist and not spared," said Bagga.

6. A kidnapping case was filed by the Delhi Police on Friday against the Punjab Police as a team of cops from the Bhagwant Mann-ruled state was taking the BJP leader to Mohali.

7. The 36-year-old leader returned to national capital by evening as the team of cops was stopped in the BJP-ruled Haryana.

8. The Delhi Police will give security to the BJP leader. Claiming assault, Bagga said that “in the medical tests done at the hospital, marks of the assault were recorded. The Delhi Police will give security till the case proceedings are on”.

9. It all started last month when the BJP raised objections to Arvind Kejriwal’s remarks on the movie, ‘The Kashmir Files’, a movie on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s. A massive demonstration was witnessed outside Kejriwal's home as the AAP alleged a plot to kill him.

10. A case was filed against Bagga over allegedly threatening the Delhi chief minister.

(With inputs from ANI)

