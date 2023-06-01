BJP targets Raghuram Rajan's past '5% growth prediction': 'Inherently sadists'

As government data released on Wednesday showed that the Indian economy grew at 7.2% in the fiscal year 2022-23, the BJP re-upped the conversation of Rahul Gandhi and former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan where Raghuram said 'India would be lucky to do 5% growth next year'. "Fact is India has registered 7.2% GDP growth om FY2022-23. Congress apologists are like ‘filth seeking flies’. Give them a clean room and they will look for that tiny spec of dirt and scream blue murder. Put them in stinking filth (reminiscent of UPA era), and they wallow, in pleasure," Malviya tweeted. Raghuram Rajan took part in Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Read | ‘We would be lucky if…’: Raghuram Rajan to Rahul Gandhi on Indian economy

Targetting Raghuram Rajan for his bleak prediction, Malviya wrote: "They are inherently sadists, who want to see a billion people starve so that they can wax eloquent about povertarianism, while sipping on their exquisite wine."

The conversation between Raghuram Rajan and Rahul Gandhi took place in December 2022, when Rahul Gandhi was in the middle of his Bharat Jodo Yatra. Raghuram Rajan took part in the yatra as well.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla called Raghuram Rajan 'James Bond Rajan' and said, "Voodoo economics by political hacks masquerading as celebrity economists has its limits."

In his conversation with Rahul Gandhi in 2022, Raghuram Rajan said the next year will be difficult for the Indian economy and also for the world economy. India will struggle to achieve a 5% growth rate as key interest rates have gone up and exports have slowed down, Raghuram Rajan said. "We would be lucky if we do (grow at) 5% next year. See the problem with the growth numbers is that you have to understand what you are measuring with respect to. If you had a terrible quarter last year and you are measuring with respect to, you look very good," Rajan said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON