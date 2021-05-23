BJP to increase Covid-19 relief work, Nadda tells CMs to look after orphaned kids

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda has written to all BJP-ruled states to draft and implement a policy for supporting children who lost both their parents during the Covid-19 pandemic, by May 30, to mark the seventh anniversary of the Union government. Nadda has also mentioned that no public functions will be held to mark the anniversary.

“…Unfortunately, the problem (pandemic) is so big that some children have lost both their parents in the pandemic. We are aware of their sorrow. It is now our responsibility to plan and take steps for their future. It is our social responsibility to stand with such children and take care of them,” the letter to the CMs says.

The CMs have been asked to take quick steps to create a roadmap for the scheme keeping in view the requirements, circumstances and traditions of the respective states.

States such as Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have also announced that they will take over the responsibility of education and other needs of children orphaned during the pandemic. In HP, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said the government offers Rs. 2500 per child per month as financial assistance for maintenance of such children living with the extended families till the age of 18 years. In Delhi, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the government will pay ₹2,500 per month till the children turn 25 and their education will be paid for too.

The letter also specifies that no public programmes will be held to mark the seven years of the Modi government keeping in view the current state of the pandemic.

The BJP-led NDA was elected to power at the Centre for the second term on May 30, 2019 with an unprecedented majority of 303 MPs. Nadda, has urged the cadre in the states to undertake seva or relief work and show gratitude to the people that they gave us the chance to serve them.

The party has stepped up its efforts to provide relief materials to those in need and also relaunched its Seva Hi Sangathan (organisation is service) campaign to aid the government’s efforts of encouraging Covid appropriate behaviour.

As part of the campaign, Nadda has been interacting with state unit functionaries, members of parliament and national office bearers to take stock of the relief work that is being carried out.

According to a party functionary aware of the details, the party has so far set up 3,176 dedicated helplines in districts to help connect people with doctors and direct them on how to seek medical care. “So far 2,629 meetings have been held virtually, which were attended by MPs, MLAs and other public representatives. Under the guidance of the party president, state units have begun organising camps for blood donation and distribution of essentials such as masks and sanitisers,” said the functionary.

As per details provided by the party, till May 15, 1,204 blood donation camps have been carried out, visits by cadre were carried out in 1,274 hospitals and social organisations over 64 lakh masks were distributed.

The party also claims to have distributed food to over 13 lakh families and ration kits to 6.9 lakh families. It said 1.88 lakh workers have been designated to provide care to the elderly while 6.61 lakh workers are engaged in the overall campaign of Seva Hi Sanganthan.