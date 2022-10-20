Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BJP top spender during elections in 5 states this year: ADR report

Published on Oct 20, 2022 12:09 AM IST

The BJP incurred an expenditure of ₹223.148 crore, 47.47% of ₹470.101 crore spent by all political parties, in the run up to the assembly elections in five states earlier this year.

The BJP collected 914.03 crore at its central headquarters as funds during the elections in five states.
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) incurred an expenditure of 223.148 crore, 47.47% of 470.101 crore spent by all political parties, in the run up to the assembly elections in five states earlier this year, according to a report released by Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The party collected 914.03 crore at its central headquarters as funds during the same period, the report said.

The Congress incurred the second highest expenditure ( 102.65 crore) followed by the Bahujan Samaj Party ( 68.646 crore). The Congress collected 240.105 crore – the second highest after the BJP – in the run up to the polls followed by the Trinamool Congress which collected 224.372 crore.

The polls were held in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Punjab and Goa. htc

