e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / BJP tries to gherao police stations in Kolkata to protest alleged murders of party workers

BJP tries to gherao police stations in Kolkata to protest alleged murders of party workers

The BJP also called 12-hour bandh in Kalyani assembly constituency after a man, whom the BJP claimed to be a party worker, was found dead in Nadia.

india Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 14:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Top leaders of the BJP have alleged several times in the past that more than 100 party workers have been killed by goons backed by the ruling Trinamool Congress.
Top leaders of the BJP have alleged several times in the past that more than 100 party workers have been killed by goons backed by the ruling Trinamool Congress.(HT PHOTO)
         

Workers of the Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Bengal tried to gherao multiple police stations in Kolkata and in the districts to protest the alleged murders of its members while a 12-hour bandh that the party had called in Kalyani assembly constituency around 50 km north of Kolkata evoked mixed response.

The bandh was called after a man, whom the BJP claimed to be a party worker, was found dead in Nadia.

Top leaders of the BJP have alleged several times in the past that more than 100 party workers have been killed by goons backed by the ruling Trinamool Congress during Mamata Banerjee’s regime. The TMC, however, has rubbished the allegations.

A 32-year-old man Bijoy Shil was found hanging from a tree at Kalyani in Nadia around 50 km north of Kolkata, on Sunday.

While BJP alleged that Shil was an active party worker and was murdered by TMC goons, TMC claimed that Shil was a TMC worker, though not active, and had probably died by suicide.

“Investigation is on. Some political parties are trying to politicize the issue and create problems. The family members, including the deceased’s wife, have told the media that the victim didn’t belong to any party,” said a senior police officer of Nadia district.

In another incident on Sunday, the BJP alleged that a party worker was killed at Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district.

Following the alleged killings, BJP decided to gherao multiple police stations in Kolkata and in the adjoining districts. Senior BJP leaders including MPs led the protests at various places.

The BJP which made impressive gains in the 2019 parliamentary election winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal is now eyeing a victory in the 2021 assembly election in the state.

tags
top news
SC stays EC’s order revoking Kamal Nath’s star campaigner status
SC stays EC’s order revoking Kamal Nath’s star campaigner status
HAM demands probe into Ram Vilas Paswan’s death, politics says Chirag Paswan
HAM demands probe into Ram Vilas Paswan’s death, politics says Chirag Paswan
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Why is CBI silent on status of probe, asks Maharasthra Congress
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Why is CBI silent on status of probe, asks Maharasthra Congress
2nd phase of Bihar polls to decide fate of brothers Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap
2nd phase of Bihar polls to decide fate of brothers Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap
BJP tries to gherao police stations in Kolkata to protest alleged murders of party workers
BJP tries to gherao police stations in Kolkata to protest alleged murders of party workers
Mukesh Ambani loses $5 billion as oil sinks Reliance shares
Mukesh Ambani loses $5 billion as oil sinks Reliance shares
US Elections 2020: Trump hints at firing Dr Anthony Fauci after presidential polls
US Elections 2020: Trump hints at firing Dr Anthony Fauci after presidential polls
RCB vs DC Preview and CSK vs KXIP and KKR vs RR Review on Battleground T20
RCB vs DC Preview and CSK vs KXIP and KKR vs RR Review on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Tejashwi YadavIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In