Bihar results: BJP’s Vijay Khemka eyes Purnia seat, leads by over 37,000 votes

Vijay Kumar Khemka, BJP's candidate for the Purnia constituency, is currently leading in the seat by a margin of more than 37,000 votes while Congress' Jitendra Kumar trails behind. Khemka has polled in 90,354 votes while the Congress candidate received 53,229 votes, as per EC trends at 2:52 pm. In the 2020 elections, Vijay Khemka won the seat with a margin of 32,154 votes.(@vijaykhemkamla/X)

Bihar went to the polls in two phases. The first phase was held on November 6, followed by the second phase on November 11. The counting of votes is being held today (November 14).

The BJP is fighting the Bihar elections in an alliance with Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Who is Vijay Kumar Khemka?

Vijay Kumar Khemka from the Bharatiya Janata Party is the sitting MLA from the Purnia seat. The BJP leader has been the winning candidate for the assembly constituency since the 2015 assembly elections.

Born June 22, 1959, Khemka is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party and has fought on the party ticket since 2015.

What happened in the previous election?

In the 2020 elections, Khemka won the seat with a margin of 32,154 votes. The BJP leader received a total of 97,757 votes with a vote share of 52.78 percent, defeating Congress candidate Indu Sinha.

In 2015 as well, Khemka beat Congress' Indu Sinha with a total of 92,020 votes with a vote share of 49.26 percent.

About the constituency - Purnia

Purnia is among the 243 assembly constituencies in the state of Bihar. According to data from the Election Commission of India, a total of 1,85,201 voters turned out to vote in the constituency, comprising 59.21 percent of the total electorate in Purnia.

ECI data further reveals that there were a total of 3,12,793 voters in the constituency for the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Of this, 1,63,417 voters were male and 1,49,367 were female voters.

Purnia went to the polls during the second phase - November 11, along with 121 other constituencies in Bihar.