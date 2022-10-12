BJP will field candidates on all 60 Meghalaya seats, says state unit chief

SHILLONG: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will field candidates on all 60 seats in the Meghalaya assembly elections polls due in February next year, the party’s state unit chief Ernest Mawrie said on Wednesday.

Mawrie said the party will do well in the state elections “as the people are very happy with the schemes being implemented by the BJP-led Central government”.

“A door-to-door campaign will be conducted to raise awareness about the importance of voting the BJP to power. The elections will be focused on several core issues related to teachers’ plight, vacancies in government jobs, discrepancies in the implementation of central schemes and aid given to the state government,” he said.

Insisting that Meghalaya can develop fast only if the BJP is voted to power, Mawrie said, “Besides, a mass awareness shall be raised against central welfare schemes whose names have been changed by the State government for its own political mileage.”

The party has started its pre-poll campaign with back-to-back meetings of the 55 mandal committees. The objective is to form booth-level committees to explore the potential candidates for the elections.

Mawrie claimed that the party’s meetings in areas such as Mawkynrew, Pynursla, Rambrai, Ampati, Salmanpara, Songsak, Chokpot, Jirang, Nongpoh and other mandals, where the BJP did not have much of a presence, were very successful.

“The party did not candidates in Nongthymmai and Shillong East but saw hundreds of people joining it,” Mawrie said, adding that the exercise to set up booth-level committees will be completed this month. Mawrie also welcomed Bhayes Chyrmang, the former East Jaintia Hills district president of KHNAM, into the party on Wednesday.

He said BJP president JP Nadda is likely to visit Shillong to address booth committees of various BJP units in Shillong.

In the 2018 assembly polls, the BJP fielded 47 candidates but only won two assembly segments – Pynthorumkhrah (Alexander Laloo Hek) and South Shillong (Sanbor Shullai), who is now a cabinet minister in the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government.

