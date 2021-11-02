BJP will win with a big margin in Sindgi, Hanagal bypolls: Karnataka CM Bommai

Bengaluru The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well as the Opposition appeared confident of securing victories in the recently concluded bypolls in Hanagal and Sindgi,

The results of which will be declared on Tuesday. Six candidates from Sindgi and 13 from Hanagal are contesting the polls.

“In both constituencies, we will win with a very big margin . The election went off very well and there have been voting in large numbers. I am fully confident that In both places, our candidates will emerge victorious,” Basavaraj Bommai, the chief minister, said on Monday.

Bommai had tasked his entire Cabinet to the bypoll-bound constituencies to secure a victory and increase the party’s strength in the legislative assembly. The chief minister is also trying to prove his leadership and cement it among the disgruntled seniors of the state unit, who were overlooked for the top post when Yediyurappa stepped down.

Hanagal was earlier held by the BJP and falls in Haveri, the home district of Bommai, making it a prestige battle for the chief minister. Bommai had even stated that the results of these polls will serve as an indicator of which way the 2023 assembly polls are likely to go.

Sindgi was earlier with the Janata Dal (Secular) and fell vacant after MC Managuli passed away in January. His son Ashok Managuli is fighting on a Congress ticket from the constituency.

The Congress, meanwhile, continued to attack the Bommai government over the Bitcoin scam. “.@CMofKarnataka has said that the state investigating agencies have conducted comprehensive investigation & the case has now been referred to ED & CBI.What was the need to hand it over to ED & CBI if the State agencies had done it properly?” senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah said in a post on Twitter on Monday.

He added that there were allegations that around 5,000 bitcoins, to the tune of around ₹2,600 crore was purchased. “As per news reports, in chargesheet filed by CCB police, it is recorded that the accused has looted 5000 Bit coins through unethical hacking. Who holds these Bit coins now? Have they got it transferred to accounts of investigating agencies? Or are they clueless,” he wrote. “It raises lot of suspicion about the conduct of State govt when we read news reports about bitcoin scam. Instead of targeting those who question the scam, @CMofKarnataka should present the facts in front of the people,” Siddaramaiah further said.

The senior Congress leader also openly invited Srinivas, the JD(S) legislator from Gubbi to join the party and even assured the latter a ticket in the 2023 elections.