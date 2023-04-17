BJP workers protest outside Delhi assembly as CM Kejriwal prepares for showdown

Workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday staged a protest outside the Delhi assembly against chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over the excise policy case in which the AAP leader was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) the previous day. The party workers present outside the Delhi assembly premise chanted slogans against the AAP supremo and some even tried to breach the barricade placed by security personnel.

They were holding the protest during the daylong session of the Assembly that began shortly after 11am. Kejriwal will address the House at 4pm where he is expected to launch a no-holds-barred attack on the BJP-ruled Centre as the probe agencies tighten their noose.

“I will be speaking in Delhi Legislative Assembly at 4 pm today. Do watch,” the chief minister said in a tweet.

The ruling AAP MLAs on Monday attacked Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena for raising objection to the summoning of the Assembly session, calling it an "insult" to the House. Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla alleged that attempts were being made to diminish the dignity and power of the House and also ordered referring the matter to the Committee of Privileges.

Saxena had flagged "procedural lapses" in summoning a day-long session of the Delhi Assembly on April 17.

"I fail to understand as to under what circumstances and under which provision of the GNCTD Act, 1991 the Second Part of the Fourth Session (Budget session) of the Seventh Legislative Assembly has been convened instead of moving a proposal for prorogation of the Budget Session and convening of the 'One-Day Session as per the Cabinet Decision'," Saxena said in his note, drawing a sharp reaction from Kejriwal who said he would want the LG to study the Constitution again.

"The session will be held tomorrow. I want the LG sahib to study the Constitution again or have some advisor who is at least well-educated and has knowledge about it," the chief minister said after emerging from the CBI office.

