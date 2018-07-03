BJP youth leader arrested for allegedly assaulting woman police officer in MP

A leader of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party, has been arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh for allegedly assaulting a woman police officer and tearing her uniform, officials said on Tuesday.

Tikamgarh’s superintendent of police Kumar Prateek said that the incident happened when BJYM’s town unit president Munendra Singh and Pankaj, who were on a motorcycle, were stopped by Lidhora police station officer Anumeha Dubey during a checking of vehicles.

An argument started between Dubey and Singh, who has criminal records against him at Lidhora and other police stations, after which the accused allegedly assaulted and tore her uniform.

Sources said Dubey knew Singh had hit a girl with his motorcycle and that the argument between them started over the issue.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot with a force and Singh was arrested while his friend escaped. Cases under several sections of the Indian Penal Code were lodged against both the accused.