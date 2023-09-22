BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri targets fellow MP with religious slurs, provokes outrage

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of Parliament (MP) Ramesh Bidhuri has kicked up a massive controversy for targeting fellow Lok Sabha member Danish Ali of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) with religious slurs and phrases that amount to hate speech during a momentous session in the new Parliament building this week.

BJP member of Parliament Ramesh Bidhuri. (Screen shot)

The video of the verbal attack, which took place during a discussion on the success of Chandrayaan-3 on Thursday, went viral on Friday and provoked outrage from other parliamentarians.

The remarks were expunged by the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Om Birla, who also issued a stern warning to Bidhuri, saying “any recurrence of such behaviour in future” will lead to strict action. But other leaders said that this action was inadequate and warranted a suspension at the very least.

In the video from the House, Bidhuri – the MP from South Delhi -- was seen and heard using derogatory words that were repeated in tweets by Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah as they hit out at the BJP parliamentarian, and by BSP’s Ali in a letter of complaint to the Speaker.

In a post on X, Moitra demanded that Bidhuri be name an example of. “BJP MP @rameshbidhuri calling MP Danish Ali a ‘Bharwa’ (pimp), ‘Katwa’ (circumcised), ‘Mullah Atankwadi’ & ‘Mullah Ugrawadi’ (Muslim terrorist) ON RECORD in Lok Sabha last night,” she wrote, tagging Birla, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and BJP chief JP Nadda, who issued a show cause notice to Bidhuri.

Former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister Abdullah referred to a report saying Birla has warned Bidhuri of “strict action” if such behaviour is repeated. “Opposition MPs have been suspended for trivial offences & here outright abuse is condoned,” he wrote in the post.

Abdullah repeated the words Bidhuri used against Ali and said how easily expletives rolled off the BJP MP’s tongue. “Hate against Muslims has been mainstreamed like never before. How do Muslims who identify the BJP as their party coexist alongside this level of abject hatred?”

Ali wrote to Speaker pointing out that the language used by Bidhuri was “foul and abusive”, and demanding action.

From the BJP, defence minister Rajnath Singh expressed regret over Bidhuri’s statements. “I express regret if the opposition is hurt by the remarks made by the MP,” PTI quoted Singh as saying in the House on Thursday.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said this is simply not acceptable. “It is a half-hearted apology, an afterthought. What [Ramesh] Bidhuri has said is an insult to the Parliament.”