 BJP's Rekha Patra attacks TMC over Sandeshkhali, claims ‘not been allowed to vote since 2011’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BJP's Rekha Patra attacks TMC over Sandeshkhali, claims ‘not been allowed to vote since 2011’

ByHT News Desk
Jun 01, 2024 09:49 AM IST

Rekha Patra, BJP candidate from Basirhat, slammed TMC for their ‘hooliganism’ during voting as eight states vote during Phase 7 of Lok Sabha election.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha candidate from Basirhat, Rekha Patra, attacked Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal over their alleged hooliganism during polls. She also expressed confidence that she will be able to cast her vote this time, which she was not able to do over the last two elections.

BJP’s Basirhat candidate, Rekha Patra. (PTI)
BJP’s Basirhat candidate, Rekha Patra. (PTI)

Rekha Patra told ANI, "We have not been able to vote since 2011, but today I am confident that we will be able to cast our votes in the elections, with the blessings of God and Modiji. This is why we are heading to the booth to vote."

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Patra further lashed at TMC for their violent actions during elections in the past, especially in Sandeshkhali, where the party allegedly prevented people from casting their votes.

“The agitation in Sandeshkhali was not just about voting; it was about our honour and respect. TMC members tried to seize Sandeshkhali people's lands and did not provide any schemes to them,” Patra said, while addressing TMC's violent tactics in Sandeshkhali.

Click here for LIVE updates on Lok Sabha election 2024

"They attempted to derail our movement, but they were unsuccessful because the citizens of Sandeshkhali are united. Not only in Sandeshkhali but also in Basirhat, all families are united. They all are our families. We stand with them, and I believe they will stand with us as well," she added.

While accusing the TMC cadre for beating BJP women workers in Sandeshkhali, Patra said, "TMC's atrocities are not new, they have been doing it since 2011. We have tolerated this for a long time, and we can tolerate it for just one more day. The entire public of Basirhat will respond to them."

Rekha Patra was fielded by BJP in the Basirhat constituency, contesting the polls against TMC candidate Haji Nurul Islam and CPI(MP) candidate Nirapada Sarkar. Patra was one of the women who led protests against Shahjahan Sheikh in Sandeshkhali, bringing his alleged abuse against women to light.

It was Patra who first raise her voice against Sheikh's actions and the plight of women in Sandeshkhali. Shahjahan was expelled by the TMC for a period of six years and later arrested.

(With inputs from ANI)

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Catch Live election results on counting day at Hindustan Times

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / BJP's Rekha Patra attacks TMC over Sandeshkhali, claims ‘not been allowed to vote since 2011’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On