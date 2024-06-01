BJP's Rekha Patra attacks TMC over Sandeshkhali, claims ‘not been allowed to vote since 2011’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha candidate from Basirhat, Rekha Patra, attacked Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal over their alleged hooliganism during polls. She also expressed confidence that she will be able to cast her vote this time, which she was not able to do over the last two elections. BJP’s Basirhat candidate, Rekha Patra. (PTI)

Rekha Patra told ANI, "We have not been able to vote since 2011, but today I am confident that we will be able to cast our votes in the elections, with the blessings of God and Modiji. This is why we are heading to the booth to vote."

Patra further lashed at TMC for their violent actions during elections in the past, especially in Sandeshkhali, where the party allegedly prevented people from casting their votes.

“The agitation in Sandeshkhali was not just about voting; it was about our honour and respect. TMC members tried to seize Sandeshkhali people's lands and did not provide any schemes to them,” Patra said, while addressing TMC's violent tactics in Sandeshkhali.

"They attempted to derail our movement, but they were unsuccessful because the citizens of Sandeshkhali are united. Not only in Sandeshkhali but also in Basirhat, all families are united. They all are our families. We stand with them, and I believe they will stand with us as well," she added.

While accusing the TMC cadre for beating BJP women workers in Sandeshkhali, Patra said, "TMC's atrocities are not new, they have been doing it since 2011. We have tolerated this for a long time, and we can tolerate it for just one more day. The entire public of Basirhat will respond to them."

Rekha Patra was fielded by BJP in the Basirhat constituency, contesting the polls against TMC candidate Haji Nurul Islam and CPI(MP) candidate Nirapada Sarkar. Patra was one of the women who led protests against Shahjahan Sheikh in Sandeshkhali, bringing his alleged abuse against women to light.

It was Patra who first raise her voice against Sheikh's actions and the plight of women in Sandeshkhali. Shahjahan was expelled by the TMC for a period of six years and later arrested.

(With inputs from ANI)