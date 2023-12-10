BJP’s tribal face Vishnu Deo Sai to be C’garh CM

Nine days after it stormed to power in Chhattisgarh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced that experienced tribal leader Vishnu Dev Sai will be the state’s next chief minister. The announcement is the first for the three states that the BJP won in the recent clutch of five assembly elections, with decisions for Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh likely to be announced this week.

BJP leader Vishnu Deo Sai being garlanded by party leaders Sarbananda Sonowal and Dushyant Kumar Gautam in Raipur on Sunday. (PTI)

On Sunday, the central observers appointed by the party — Union tribal affairs minister Arjun Munda, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal and party general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam — flew to Raipur and convened a meeting of the 54 newly elected legislators at the Kushabhau Thakre Parisar, the state BJP office. Sai’s name was adopted unanimously, senior leaders said.

In his first comments after his appointment, Sai said, “As chief minister, I will try to fulfil Modi’s guarantees (BJP’s pre-poll promises) through my government. Sanctioning 18 lakh (1.8 million) houses to beneficiaries of the housing scheme will be the first thing to be done,” Sai said.

He said that he had been chosen anonymously and was thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda for their trust.

“I will work for ‘Sabka Vishwas’ with all honesty and the promises made to the people of Chhattisgarh under ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ will be fulfilled,” Sai said.

Senior BJP leaders said Sai’s appointment had several key reasons behind it, the most important of which is the consolidation of the tribal vote. In results declared on December 3, the BJP won 54 seats in an assembly of 90, reducing the Congress from its 2018 tally of 68 to just 35. Crucially, this downfall was aided by the BJP’s performance in tribal seats. Of the 29 reserved seats for scheduled tribes, the BJP won 17, up from the three it won in 2018.

Tribals account for more than thirty percent of the state’s population, and Sai is from the Kanwar tribe, the second largest grouping after the Gonds. “After the Congress pushed the OBC narrative, the BJP wants to ensure that the tribals know that they are a party that represents them with the Lok Sabha elections, and other state elections like Jharkhand in mind. This is the second biggest appointment after the nomination of Droupadi Murmu as President of India,” a senior BJP leader said.

Sai is the legislator from the Kunkuri seat in Surguja division, that he won with a margin of 25,541 votes against UD Minj. Sai, a two-time legislator and a four-time MP, learnt the ropes of politics in Surguja, considered a bastion of former deputy chief minister TS Singhdeo and a key swing region in Chhattisgarh. In 2018, when the Congress swept the polls, 14 seats in the area voted en masse for the party. In 2023, the BJP won all 14. “This is both a reward, and an attempt to consolidate that dominance. The tribals in Bastar in the south will also be happy with this appointment,” a party leader said.

Sai, party leaders said, also has both administrative, and party experience. He served as minister of state of steel, mines, labour and employment in the Modi cabinet during the 16th Lok Sabha between 2014 and 2019. After the Congress won Chhattisgarh in 2018, he led the party’s revival in the state and was appointed state president between 2018 and 2022.

“He is one of the most experienced BJP leaders of the state and we will learn from him and his experience. This is a welcome step by the party high command and he will be the first tribal to be CM of the state,” said Ajay Chandrakar, BJP’s chief spokesperson. To be sure, when he was appointed, Ajit Jogi was considered the first tribal chief minister of Chhattisgarh, but that status came under legal challenge, and in 2019, a government-appointed panel declared that he was not tribal, and withdrew his certificates.

Though there was no official word from the BJP, senior leaders also indicated that there may be deputy chief ministers who take oath with Sai. Among the names being considered are OBC leader and party president Arun Sao, and firebrand upper caste leader Vijay Sharma, who beat Congress heavyweight minister Mohammad Akbar in Kawardha. Former chief minister Raman Singh said, who could be the state’s next Speaker of the legislative assembly, said, “It is a big achievment that a deserving person has become Chief Minister. Everybody’s role is allotted by the Centre, and whatever responsibilities are given we will do. There have been discussions about two deputy chief ministerial positions.”

Meanwhile former CM Baghel congratulated Sai and said, “I hope the journey of justice and development will continue in your (Sai’s) leadership.”

Political commentators said the BJP has appointed Sai with the Lok Sabha polls in mind. “After the formation of Chhattisgarh, it is the first time the BJP has appointed a tribal chief minister. Sai is considered to be close to former CM Raman Singh as well. Even though the BJP currently holds nine out of 11 seats in Chhattisgarh in the Lok Sabha, it is leaving no stone unturned for the upcoming elections. The Congress has no tribal face to counter this move,” said Harsh Dubey, a Chhattisgarh-based political expert.

