Farm laws protests LIVE: 208 farmers dead since beginning of agitation, says BKU

Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Live

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 08:25 AM IST

Farmers protests against the three farm bills have entered its 85th day on Saturday. The protests which began in November have shown signs of easing as farmers’ union representatives and Centre’s discussions have not yielded any results.


The farmers who have been protesting against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 have demanded a total repeal of the laws which were passed last September. They have also wanted a legal guarantee over the practice of procurement of yields under the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system.


Several opposition leaders have held Kisan Mahapanchayat extending their support to the farmers. Congress leader Sachin Pilot held a Kisan Mahapanchayat on Friday and Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to hold another Kisan Mahapanchayat on February 23.


  • Sat, 20 Feb 2021 08:17 AM

    Another farmer passes amid agitation

    The Bharatiya Kisan Union in a post shared picture of Shamsher Singh who passed away at Tikri. Singh, 69, was part of the protest since Day 1.

Topics
repeal of farm law farm laws protest
IND USA
