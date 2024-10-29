Blind Hyderabad couple lives with son's body for days, didn't realise he'd died

An elderly couple, both visually impaired, were rescued from their home on Tuesday after being found with the body of their 30-year-old son, unaware that he had died four days earlier, reports news agency PTI. The man was found dead in the house and he is suspected to have died in his sleep.

The situation came to light when neighbors noticed a foul smell coming from the house on Monday and alerted authorities. Upon arrival, officers discovered the couple in a semi-conscious state alongside their son's body.

The man was found dead in the house and he is suspected to have died in his sleep about four-five days ago, Nagole Police Station SHO A Surya Nayak said based on preliminary investigation. The elderly parents, both over 60, were unaware of their son's death and had been attempting to contact him for food and water without any response. Due to their weakened voices, neighbors also failed to hear their calls.

Police provided the couple with food and water, and after gathering information about their elder son, who lives in another part of the city, they notified him. The man's body has been transported to a state-run hospital for a post-mortem examination, and a case has been registered.

Cops also revealed that Pramod struggled with alcoholism and had been living separately from his wife for approximately a year. Authorities have filed a case and are continuing to investigate the matter. According to police officials, the Hyderabad couple may be relocated to an old-age home to receive necessary treatment and support.

Hyderabad horror

In a separate case, a Hyderabad woman was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly killing her husband for an inheritance of ₹8 crore.

The victim has been identified as Ramesh Kumar (54), a real-estate businessman from Telangana.

As per allegations, the accused Niharika killed her husband to take over ₹8 crore worth of assets of her husband. She committed the crime with the help of her lover and a friend.

All three have been arrested by the police.