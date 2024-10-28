Menu Explore
Woman kills husband for 8 crore assets in Karnataka, arrested with two accomplices: Report

ByYamini C S
Oct 28, 2024 07:30 PM IST

Karnataka police solve murder of Telangana businessman Ramesh, uncovering plot by his wife Niharika and accomplices to claim ₹8 crore assets.

In a horrifying development, the Karnataka police have solved the murder of a Telangana businessman, Ramesh, whose charred remains were discovered in a coffee estate in Kodagu. The investigation led to the arrest of his second wife, Niharika P, 29, and two accomplices, motivated by a desire to claim Ramesh's assets worth around 8 crore, The Indian Express reported.

Disputes erupted between Niharika and Ramesh when he refused her demand for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8 crore. (File Photo)
Disputes erupted between Niharika and Ramesh when he refused her demand for 8 crore. (File Photo)

Ramesh, 54, was reported missing on October 8, prompting police to investigate after his body was found. Four special teams, consisting of 16 officers, were formed to track down leads. They analysed extensive CCTV footage and vehicle data from surrounding areas, eventually identifying a red Benz registered to Ramesh, the report stated.

Collaboration with Telangana police uncovered Ramesh’s background and personal relationships, leading to suspicion around Niharika, Dr. Nikhil, a veterinarian, and Ankur Rana. Upon her arrest, Niharika confessed to the crime, the publication noted.

Niharika, originally from Mongeer Nagar, faced a tumultuous life marked by early marriage and a financial scam that led to her arrest in Haryana. After serving time, she married Ramesh in 2018, who financed her lavish lifestyle. However, disputes erupted when he refused her demand for 8 crore. Driven by resentment, Niharika, with Ankur's help, plotted Ramesh's murder, allegedly luring him to Uppal, Hyderabad, on October 1, where he was strangled, the report added.

They then transported Ramesh’s body approximately 840 km to Kodagu, concealed it in a coffee plantation, and set it ablaze to destroy evidence. In a chilling twist, Niharika even filed a missing person report for Ramesh. As investigations continue, authorities are also probing Ankur's potential involvement in other suspicious cases, including his wife’s disappearance, hinting at a broader criminal pattern, the publication further stated.

