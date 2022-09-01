B’luru records highest single-day rain in Aug since 1890: IMD

At 162.1 mm, Bengaluru urban on Tuesday recorded its highest single-day rainfall in August on since August 27, 1890, officials from the India Metalogical Department (IMD), Bengaluru, unit said on Wednesday. The department has issued a yellow alert in Bengaluru Urban district for Wednesday and Thursday.

Owing to the downpour, three lakes — Bellandur, Varthur and Nallurahalli — overflowed and around 400 cars parked in basements of apartments around Nallurahalli lake were submerged.

Apart from the uprooted trees and flooding potholes, the city witnessed a five-hour traffic jam outside RMZ Ecospace in Bellandur. An incident where a passer-by even caught a fish from the water on the road caught the attention of the social media. The visuals of the same were widely circulated online.

Traffic movement was crippled on Outer Rong Road (ORR) due to water from Savalakere lake overflowing into a nearby drain following the rains. There was at least two to three feet of water on the ORR, starting from Silk Board junction to Bellandur, Marathahalli and Sarjapura Road, making it impossible for two-wheeler riders to wade through.

The Karnataka government has stated that it will be sending a proposal seeking a relief of ₹1,012.5 crore to the Centre as per the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) norms. “The government will also ask the Centre to appoint an inter-ministerial team to assess the damages caused by rain, floods and landslides in the state,” Karnataka’s revenue minister R Ashoka said.

As per the Karnataka government, the losses due to rain in the state since June have been estimated at ₹ 7,647.13 crore . As per reports, 96 people have died and three have gone missing since June due to the rain-related incidents.

Karnataka has received 820 mm of rainfall since 1 June, which has affected 27 districts and 187 villages, and impacting almost 30,000 people.

