Coovercolly Indresh B’luru triple murder unplanned, say police

Investigators probing the killings of three members of a family in Bengaluru’s KR Puram area say the accused had originally intended to murder only the mother before disposing of her body elsewhere, but changed the plan after two other family members returned home unexpectedly .

Police said the investigation indicates that Shwetha, 24, allegedly conspired with her live in partner, Kenneth, 26, to kill her mother over a property dispute.

The duo had allegedly planned to move the body during the night to another location to avoid suspicion. “Our investigation indicates that the original plan was to target only Muthulakshmi. After the murder, the accused intended to move the body to another rented flat. However, when Shwetha’s father and younger sister returned home around 8.30 pm, the accused panicked. To prevent the crime from being exposed, they allegedly killed both of them as well,” Whitefield Deputy Commissioner of Police Saidulu Adavath said on Thursday.

Police said Kenneth had rented a one-bedroom flat in Doddanekkundi’s Gururaj Layout in addition to the apartment he was living in KR Puram. Officers are examining whether the second property had been secured to conceal or dispose of the mother’s body after the killing. “Evidence collected so far suggests the accused had made preparations well in advance. We are examining whether the second rented flat was meant to be used for shifting the body after the crime,” Adavath said.

During searches of the Doddanekkundi flat, investigators recovered a plastic drum, a cutter and a hammer. Police said the items have become part of the investigation into the planning and execution of the crime.

Investigators also believe Shwetha and Kenneth went to the rented flat after the killings in an attempt to destroy evidence. Police suspect hot water mixed with chilli powder was used inside the premises and that bloodstains may have been washed away.

According to police, the killings were linked to a dispute over family property and debts of nearly ₹30 lakh allegedly accumulated by Shwetha and Kenneth. While Shwetha has been arrested Kenneth remains absconding.