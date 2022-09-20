Bodies of 2 teens found hanging from tree in UP

The bodies of an 18-year-old youth and a 15-year-old girl were found hanging from a tree at Rampur village in Sant Kabir Nagar in eastern Uttar Pradesh on Monday, police officials said.

The family members of the deceased suspect that the duo were murdered, they added.

Villages alleged that the duo were in a relationship, according to police officials. Their cell phones were also recovered from the spot.

The bodies have been sent for a post- mortem examination and the results are awaited, Sant Kabir Nagar SP Sonam Kumar said. A probe into the matter is underway, the SP added.

The incident comes days after two minor sisters belonging to Scheduled Caste community were found hanging from a tree in Lakhimpur Kheri district. Police said the girls were murdered after being raped.