Body of suspected Pakistani militant found in J-K’s Bandipora

Body of an unidentified militant, suspected to be a Pakistani, was found in Hajin area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district, police said on Tuesday morning.

The militant is believed to have escaped after suffering bullet injuries in a gunfight with the forces in the area a day earlier.

“Reportedly one Pakistani Terrorist killed in exchange of fire at Hajin Bandipore yesterday with J&K Police/Army/CRPF,” director general of state police SP Vaid tweeted on Tuesday morning.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Bon Mollah of Hajin and there was an exchange of fire with militants, who managed to escape, police sources said.

No body was recovered during the search operation but it was learnt that a Lashkar-e-Taiba militant was injured in the gunfight, a police statement said.

The body was buried “amidst a procession led by some miscreants”, the statement said, adding legal action was initiated “against people who led the protest and instigated public.

Bandipora is in north Kashmir, where a number of foreign militants are active when compared to the south, which is the hotbed of militancy led by the locals.