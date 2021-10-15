Body with severed hand found hanging at farmer protest site at Singhu border

The body of a man in his 30s with a severed hand was found hanging close to the main stage of the farmer protest site at Singhu near the Delhi-Haryana border on Friday morning as police said the murder appears linked to the alleged desecration of the holy Sikh scripture.

A spokesman for Sonepat (Haryana) Police said Nihangs, a Sikh group, were being accused of killing the man for allegedly desecrating Guru Granth Sahib. “They also made the video of the entire incident. Senior officials have reached the site,” the spokesman added.

The body found wearing only a pair of shorts was tied to a metal barricade.

The Haryana Police said the man’s identity was yet to be ascertained. But residents of Cheema village in Punjab’s Taran Taran district identified him as Lakhbir Singh alias Titu, 30, based on the visuals from the murder scene. Cheema residents said Lakhbir Singh, whose parents died a few years back, was a drug addict and was last seen in the village on Tuesday. They added he lived with his widowed sister and that his father was a retired Army man.

The residents suspect Lakhbir Singh may have been “manipulated” and asked to desecrate the holy scripture. “We sent him to a drug de-addiction centre several times, but to no avail. His father Harnam Singh...was an honest man... They (his parents) were fed up with his bad habits. Many people believe that they died due to their son’s addiction. The family belongs to the Mazhai Sikh community,” said Awan Kumar, the Cheema village head. “Recently, Lakhbir sold an LPG cylinder for drugs. No one in our village gave him any work. He worked as a labourer in Havelian village.” Havelian, which has been in the news for drug smuggling, is located along with the barbed wire fencing at the India-Pakistan border.

Awan Kumar said Lakhbir Singh could not have committed sacrilege on his own. “He might have been manipulated by some people. ...we have heard that he was wearing some of the Sikh religious symbols...” He said their panchayat (village council) will investigate the matter to find out who was behind the sacrilege.

Residents said Lakhbir was married, but his wife left him five years ago.

Taran Taran deputy police superintendent Sucha Singh Ball said Lakhbir Singh had no criminal background, but he was an alcoholic. “He went to the Singhu border alone.”

Inspector general (Rohtak Range) Sandeep Khirwar told news agency Press Trust of India that they have registered a murder case against unidentified people and further investigations were on to find out the culprits. He added police have interrogated people near the protest site. Khirwar said they were investigating a video clip circulating on social media in which some people accused the man of committing sacrilege.

Ravi Kumar, the in-charge of the local police station, said they were allowed to take the body after farmer leader Baldev Sirsa reached the scene. “We are investigating the case from all angles. The process to register the FIR (first information report) is going on, and the man’s body will be sent to the civil hospital for the post-mortem examination. His one hand from his wrist was chopped and Nihangs were being accused of this incident. It is too early to say more in this sensitive case,” Kumar said.

Thousands of farmers have been camping at places like Singhu along Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for almost 10 months in protest against three agriculture laws enacted last year. They say the legislation threatens their livelihoods and have been seeking their repeal.

